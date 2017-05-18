Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The future of robots and Artificial Intelligence is being led by these 8 companies

International Business Times

18 May 2017 at 03:14 ET                   
Robot mother and child (Shutterstock.com)

Q&A site Quora. Photo: Quora This question originally appeared on Quora. Answer by Eric Jang. Firstly, my response contains some bias, because I work at Google Brain and I really like it there. My opinions are my own, and I do not speak for the rest of my colleagues or Alphabet as a whole. I rank…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He has money on his own impeachment’: Seth Meyers skewers Trump over latest Russia bombshell
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+