Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The history of Memorial Day dates back to the US Civil War

Voice of America

29 May 2017 at 06:32 ET                   
(Photo: Voices of America)

Since 1971, when the U.S. Congress declared Memorial Day a national federal holiday, Americans have spent the final Monday in May honoring all who died during military service throughout U.S. history. But it all began in 1865, just after the end of the Civil War, when a group of freed American slaves held what came to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump ‘obsesses’ over Russia probe as Bannon fears he’s the victim of a ‘deep state’ conspiracy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+