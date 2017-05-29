The many beneficiaries of prosthetics innovations extends beyond wounded warriors
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appaeared on The Conversation. In 1905, an Ohio farmer survived a railroad accident that cost him both of his legs. Two years later, he founded the Ohio Willow Wood company, using the namesake timber to hand-carve prosthetic limbs. The company grew, surviving the Great Depression and a fire that destroyed the plant, and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion