The science of fighting Alzheimer’s with food
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Science Of Fighting Alzheimer’s With Food
Diets aimed to ward off Alzheimer’s Disease are gaining in popularity. Furthering the recent attention is famed chef Paula Wolfert, who talked to the New York Times about the special diet she created to fight dementia, which she has been diagnosed with since 2013. A new diet was created by scientists in Toronto and is named…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion