The search for a new FBI Director begins
After firing James Comey from the post of FBI director Tuesday, President Donald Trump began his search for Comey’s replacement. On Saturday, several candidates were interviewed for the role and among them was Alice Fisher, a high-ranking official at Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration. The FBI has never had a woman director and…
