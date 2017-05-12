The Trump tapes: what we know
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It’s always pretty easy to tell which night terrors have been keeping our president from getting his beauty sleep: Just read his tweets. Lately, there’s apparently been a recurring nightmare, evidence of which surfaced again Friday morning: the obsession with surveillance, and of being caught saying something regrettable on tape. President Donald Trump’s tweet at around…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion