The View blows up when conservative panelist says Clinton lost because ‘she lied to people’

Jebediah Bila on 'The View' (Screen capture)

On Wednesday, the panel at ABC’s “The View” got rowdy during a discussion of the 2016 election and whether or not Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton understands why she lost the presidency to Donald Trump.

“I’m waiting for a moment when she doesn’t blame anyone but herself,” said conservative panelist Jebediah Bila after watching a clip of Clinton discussing the election outcome with Christiane Amanpour. “The reason why she lost was because her foreign policy at the State Department was a disaster. Her intervention in Libya led to terrorist havens and infiltration of ISIS. She lost because she picked a bad vice presidential candidate. She didn’t do proper ground work in Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania. She lied to people!”

“Don’t bring up the lying,” said Whoopi Goldberg. “Don’t bring up the lying to people. Let’s not put lies…if we’re going to compare.”

“No, no,” Bila said. “I’m not here to compare.”

“I can hear you on the other stuff, but the lying I just can’t handle,” Goldberg said, referring to the astounding number of falsehoods spewed on a daily basis by the man who won the election, President Donald Trump.

Watch the video, embedded below: