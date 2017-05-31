Quantcast

The world asks what ‘covfefe’ is — but only Donald Trump knows

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 05:29 ET                   
Donald Trump (Fox News/screen grab)

Everyone makes mistakes online, even the president of the United States. But the world is now wondering why a nonsensical tweet from Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account hasn’t been deleted hours after it went out just after midnight ET Wednesday. Nearly a day after he last tweeted, the president wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”…

