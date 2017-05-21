The world’s unsolved airplane mysteries
Over the years, the airline industry across the world has witnessed several tragic plane crashes, some of which have perplexed both aviation experts and the public. From Amelia Earhart’s ill-fated flight to the unsolved mystery behind the disappearance of Malaysia Airline Flight MH370, aviation authorities have faced several challenges over the years despite an improvement in…
