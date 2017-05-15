There are five ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs—all prequels
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The latest Game of Thrones plot twist? HBO is developing five spinoffs of its fantasy drama cash cow, not just four, as previously reported. Creator George R.R. Martin revealed the plans on his LiveJournal blog Sunday. Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels serve as the source material for the Emmy award-winning show, gave…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion