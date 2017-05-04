Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘There’s not gonna be any wall!’: Furious Limbaugh caller says Trump is a ‘sellout’

David Ferguson

04 May 2017 at 16:59 ET                   
Angry caller and Rush Limbaugh (composite image)

A Trump-supporting caller to Rush Limbaugh’s Thursday show named Tony said that he is “red-hot angry” at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for turning out to be politicians who have to work with other politicians in Washington to accomplish their agenda.

Tony raged that the Trump administration did not shut down the government, but instead put off the shutdown until September.

“OK, so what that says to me is that nothing is gonna happen, Rush, OK?” Tony ranted. “Because they just become… They become part of the system.”

He continued, “Let me tell you, there’s not gonna be any health care, there’s not gonna be any wall, there’s not gonna be any tax bill… The money is too big, and the Republicans are getting too much money put in their pockets, OK, by the lobbyists, by K Street, and they don’t want to see any changes.”

Limbaugh and Tony went back and forth for a moment before the caller said, “OK, what I see in this, OK, is that — you know, hate to say it, but — as far as I’m concerned, he’s a sellout.”

“Aw, come on, it’s too soon to say that,” protested Limbaugh. “It’s too soon to say he’s a sellout. It’s not even six months yet. You can’t go there.”

He’s not doing the things that give us the big stuff. He’s giving us the little stuff. He’s giving us the executive orders, OK. We’re not getting the big like I said, you know, Washington needs a heart transplant,” Tony concluded.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Sex slavery lawsuit links Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to pedophile ring: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+