‘There’s not gonna be any wall!’: Furious Limbaugh caller says Trump is a ‘sellout’

Angry caller and Rush Limbaugh (composite image)

A Trump-supporting caller to Rush Limbaugh’s Thursday show named Tony said that he is “red-hot angry” at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for turning out to be politicians who have to work with other politicians in Washington to accomplish their agenda.

Tony raged that the Trump administration did not shut down the government, but instead put off the shutdown until September.

“OK, so what that says to me is that nothing is gonna happen, Rush, OK?” Tony ranted. “Because they just become… They become part of the system.”

He continued, “Let me tell you, there’s not gonna be any health care, there’s not gonna be any wall, there’s not gonna be any tax bill… The money is too big, and the Republicans are getting too much money put in their pockets, OK, by the lobbyists, by K Street, and they don’t want to see any changes.”

Limbaugh and Tony went back and forth for a moment before the caller said, “OK, what I see in this, OK, is that — you know, hate to say it, but — as far as I’m concerned, he’s a sellout.”

“Aw, come on, it’s too soon to say that,” protested Limbaugh. “It’s too soon to say he’s a sellout. It’s not even six months yet. You can’t go there.”

He’s not doing the things that give us the big stuff. He’s giving us the little stuff. He’s giving us the executive orders, OK. We’re not getting the big like I said, you know, Washington needs a heart transplant,” Tony concluded.