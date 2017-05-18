This fake meat is so realistic that it bleeds
LOS ANGELES — Umami Burger edged its way into Southern California’s hyper-competitive burger market with an ultra-savory take on the American classic inspired by Japanese flavors such as seaweed and shiitake mushrooms. Starting Thursday, it will undertake an even bolder move: serving fake meat so realistic it bleeds. The cutting-edge patties are supplied by Impossible Foods,…
