‘This is a gut check time’: Dan Rather demands Congress make Trump’s intel fiasco their ‘top priority’

Bob Brigham

15 May 2017 at 19:35 ET                   
Dan Rather (Photo: Screen capture)

Monday it was revealed that Trump divulged classified info to Russian officials inside the Oval Office. The scandal is said to be far worse than what has already been reported.

In a new Facebook post, veteran journalist and former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather said, “If this reporting bears out, our security and that of our allies has been compromised.”

The veteran newsman sounded astonished Trump leaked highly classified secrets to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“This is about the safety and security of the United States,” Rather summarized. “There can be no learning curve for this type of situation.”

Rather said that the investigation, “must be the top priority of Congress.”

“This is a gut check time for everyone who considers themselves to be a patriot.”

Read the full post, embedded below:

