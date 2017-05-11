‘This is treason’: The View explodes over ‘un-American’ Trump barring US press from Russia meeting

Joy Behar (Screengrab / ABC)

The host of The View on Thursday erupted over reports that Donald Trump barred the American press from a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and Russian ambassador in the Oval Office, with Joy Behar calling the move flat-out “treason.”

Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislak on Wednesday at Vladimir Putin’s request; the White House would not let U.S. reporters in the room, but a Russian photographer was able to snap photos for Russian news agencies—prompting security experts to raise alarms about allowing foreign technology in such a highly-sensitive space.

“He’s speaking to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador Kislyak—who’s the one who Michael Flynn got fired for talking to,” Behar said, discussing Trump’s meeting. “And in the room, here’s Trump talking to the Russians and the Russian press is there covering, and guess who’s missing from the room? The American press.”

“This is treason to me,” she said. “This is un-American, it’s unpatriotic. Americans should be furious.”

“It hurts my feelings, frankly,” Behar added.

The hosts also discussed news that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to resign after the White House tried to pin Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey on him.

“Does this feel like a coup to anybody?” Whoopi Goldberg asked. “It just feels like a coup.”

“It just feels kind of kooky,” she said.

Watch below, via ABC: