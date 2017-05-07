This is what happens to your body when you stop drinking soda
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Soda is an addiction — similar to tobacco, alcohol, or drugs, it feels good when you consume it, but it can wreak havoc on your body long-term. As more and more research investigates the ill effects of soda on the human body (and the environment), it may be time for you to give it up, or…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion