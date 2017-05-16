This remote island in the South Pacific is covered in 18 tons of our trash
Paradise lost Henderson Island has long been regarded as one of the most remote and pristine islands in the world, but trash washing up on shore is turning it into a landfill. J. Lavers 2015 Traveling by ship, it takes about 13 days to reach Henderson Island from New Zealand. Hidden in the South Pacific, 3000…
