Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Thousands expected to rally on May Day for immigrant rights

NJ.com

01 May 2017 at 07:27 ET                   
2013 "Time is Now" immigration rally in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Sarah Burris/Raw Story)

Immigrant rights groups and their allies are staging what they hope will be the largest May 1 rally since 2006 — when hundreds of thousands across the country poured into the streets to demand immigration reform. In New Jersey, marchers on Monday will assemble in Jersey City and Newark. “We’re going to be standing together, all…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Paul Krugman: Trump fans say they’re confident in the economy — but they’re not buying anything
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+