Thousands expected to rally on May Day for immigrant rights
Immigrant rights groups and their allies are staging what they hope will be the largest May 1 rally since 2006 — when hundreds of thousands across the country poured into the streets to demand immigration reform. In New Jersey, marchers on Monday will assemble in Jersey City and Newark. “We’re going to be standing together, all…
