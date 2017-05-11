Three dead, including sheriff’s deputy, in rural Arkansas shooting

Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Three people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed in rural Arkansas on Thursday, and the suspect was barricaded inside a residence in a standoff with law enforcement, the Arkansas State Police said.

Yell County Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart, 46, was fatally shot after pulling over a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police later found the bodies of two other people at a residence and believe those killings are related, state police spokesman Bill Sadler told a news conference.

“Priority number one right now is to get the suspect to surrender,” he said. Mainhart was a 5-year veteran of the force, state police said.

Sadler did not release the names of the two other people killed in the incident that took place in a rural area about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of Little Rock.

The deputy was found by a passerby, who notified police. The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital, Sadler said.

The two others died after the suspect crashed his truck near their home, where he is currently barricaded, local media reported. They were also shot, according to reports.

