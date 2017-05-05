Thursday’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ had a message for Trump
Thursday’s episode of The Big Bang Theory on CBS concluded with a not-so-subtle shot at President Donald Trump, courtesy of show creator Chuck Lorre. Lorre is famed for his ever-changing anecdotal and punny vanity cards —the production company logo screens that appear in the end-credits of television shows—tagged to the end of his various sitcoms, past…
