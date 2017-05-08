Quantcast

Tiffany Trump is following in Bill Clinton’s footsteps

Newsweek

08 May 2017 at 15:03 ET                   

Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter who doesn’t have her own office and job in the White House, has decided that her next step is Georgetown. A Georgetown University spokeswoman confirms to Newsweek that the 23-year-old has been admitted to the law school. Representatives for the Trump family told CNN the she would join the roughly 1,900-person…

