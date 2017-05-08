Tiffany Trump is following in Bill Clinton’s footsteps
Tiffany Trump, the president’s daughter who doesn’t have her own office and job in the White House, has decided that her next step is Georgetown. A Georgetown University spokeswoman confirms to Newsweek that the 23-year-old has been admitted to the law school. Representatives for the Trump family told CNN the she would join the roughly 1,900-person…
