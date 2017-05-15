Quantcast

Tillerson: I’ll never compromise own values for Trump

Newsweek

15 May 2017 at 08:28 ET                   
Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview broadcast Sunday said he was “devoted” to helping President Donald Trump’s goals but would “never compromise my own values” for him. In the interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Tillerson issued his first comments on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey this week. The former…

