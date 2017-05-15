Tillerson: I’ll never compromise own values for Trump
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an interview broadcast Sunday said he was “devoted” to helping President Donald Trump’s goals but would “never compromise my own values” for him. In the interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Tillerson issued his first comments on President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey this week. The former…
