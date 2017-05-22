Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tillerson: Trump is ready to engage personally in Middle East peace

Reuters

22 May 2017 at 07:51 ET                   
Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday President DonaldTrump was prepared to invest his personal efforts into Middle East peace if Israeli and Palestinian leaders were ready to be serious about engaging in the process.

Tillerson, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said a three-way meeting between U.S., Israeli and Palestinian leaders was for a “later date” rather than on this trip.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Gareth Jones)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump administration makes ‘unprecedented’ move to block identifying ex-lobbyists working in the White House
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+