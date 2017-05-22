Tillerson: Trump is ready to engage personally in Middle East peace

Rex Tillerson's visit comes at a sensitive time for US-Russia relations (AFP Photo/EMMANUEL DUNAND)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday President DonaldTrump was prepared to invest his personal efforts into Middle East peace if Israeli and Palestinian leaders were ready to be serious about engaging in the process.

Tillerson, speaking to reporters on Air Force One, said a three-way meeting between U.S., Israeli and Palestinian leaders was for a “later date” rather than on this trip.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Gareth Jones)