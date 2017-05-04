Quantcast

Top House conservative says U.S. healthcare bill likely to pass on Thursday

Reuters

04 May 2017 at 08:11 ET                   
Rep. Mark Meadows (Facebook.com)

The head of the House of Representatives conservative Freedom Caucus said Republicans were confident that their healthcare overhaul would likely win passage in a vote later on Thursday.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll pass it out of the House today,” caucus chairman Representative Mark Meadows said in an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander)

