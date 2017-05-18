Top House Democrat Pelosi says independent Russia probe still needed

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi -- (CNN screen grab)

House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi welcomed the appointment of a special counsel in the Russia probe involving President Donald Trump but said on Thursday an independent commission was still needed to guard against political pressure from the White House.

She said the counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, would still be subject to supervision by Trump’s Justice Department. “A special prosecutor cannot take the place of a truly independent outside commission,” Pelosi told reporters.

“If the president has nothing to hide, then he and Republicans in Congress should welcome independent investigations to remove all doubt of a coverup,” she said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)