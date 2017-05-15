Top US Intelligence Democrat blasts Trump over Russia report
U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said allegations that President Donald Trump released classified information to Russia would be a “slap in the face” to the U.S. intelligence community, if true.
“Risking sources & methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians,” Warner said in a comment on Twitter and distributed by his office, referring to a Washington Post report that Trump disclosed classified information to Russia’s foreign minister during a meeting last week.
