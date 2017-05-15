Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Top US Intelligence Democrat blasts Trump over Russia report

Reuters

15 May 2017 at 18:41 ET                   
Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee (C-SPAN)

U.S. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said allegations that President Donald Trump released classified information to Russia would be a “slap in the face” to the U.S. intelligence community, if true.

“Risking sources & methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians,” Warner said in a comment on Twitter and distributed by his office, referring to a Washington Post report that Trump disclosed classified information to Russia’s foreign minister during a meeting last week.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Far worse than what has already been reported’: Trump’s Russian disclosures so serious Senate had to be alerted
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+