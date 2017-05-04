Top US NATO commander: Russia threatens western order
Russia poses an existential threat to the West’s military and political influence around the world, prompting NATO to assume a more militant mission, according to the head of the U.S. military in Europe. In his testimony to lawmakers Wednesday, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti, who serves as both chief of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and NATO’s…
