Transgender woman faces far tougher sentence than teens who attacked her with hatchet

The Charlotte Observer

31 May 2017 at 23:54 ET                   
Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community attend a Rainbow Pride Walk in Kolkata on December 13, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dibyangshu Sarkar)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a case involving shifting roles of victim and aggressor, a transgender woman mauled by hatchet-wielding teenagers faces a lengthy prison sentence for a public sex act with a minor while two of her attackers appear to be in line for far lesser punishment. Last fall, Ralayzia Taylor performed oral sex on a…

