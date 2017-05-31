Transgender woman faces far tougher sentence than teens who attacked her with hatchet
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a case involving shifting roles of victim and aggressor, a transgender woman mauled by hatchet-wielding teenagers faces a lengthy prison sentence for a public sex act with a minor while two of her attackers appear to be in line for far lesser punishment. Last fall, Ralayzia Taylor performed oral sex on a…
