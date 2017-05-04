Treasure hunter may have found Columbus’s anchor
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The next sentence you are about to read might sound like a movie idea conjured up from the depths of oddball film star Nicolas Cage’s psyche: Professional treasure hunter, armed with a map from outer space, sets out to unearth hundreds of shipwrecks around the world—and finds a centuries-old artifact that just might be Christopher Columbus’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion