Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trudeau meets Macron: A bromance in six photos

Newsweek

26 May 2017 at 11:55 ET                   
justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Marcon (Twitter)

The first meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron finally happened and social media users everywhere cheered on as the two leaders shook hands and took a stroll under the Sicilian sun in Taormina. Trudeau and Macron are the youngest heads of government participating in the G7 Summit in Italy on…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Did Admiral Mike Rogers tell the NSA that Trump colluded with the Russians?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+