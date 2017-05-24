‘Truly savage’: Seth Meyers destroys Trump’s ‘cruel and unusual’ budget proposal

Seth Meyers (NBC / Screengrab)

“Late Show” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday dismantled Donald Trump’s budget proposal, noting the president made “some truly savage cuts” to Medicaid and other social programs.

After noting Trump on Wednesday “stopped by the Vatican to completely bum out the Pope,” Meyers went in to note candidate Trump’s budget promises are vastly different from President Trump’s.

“I think they would f*cking hate each other,” Meyers said of President Trump and candidate Trump.

Referring to the proposal “double counting what growth will be,” resulting in a two trillion dollar math error, Meyers pointed out the president’s budget is “cruel and unusual,” and would, most certainly, “bum out the Pope.”

Watch the video below, via NBC: