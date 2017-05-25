Quantcast

Trump Administration says it isn’t anti-science as it seeks to slash EPA science office

Pro Publica

25 May 2017 at 08:13 ET                   
EPA head Scott Pruitt at CPAC (Screenshot)

When the city of Toledo temporarily lost access to clean drinking water several years ago after a bloom of toxic algae, the Environmental Protection Agency sent scientists from its Office of Research and Development to study health effects and formulate solutions. The same office was on the front lines of the Flint water crisis and was…

ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
