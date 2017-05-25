Trump Administration says it isn’t anti-science as it seeks to slash EPA science office
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
When the city of Toledo temporarily lost access to clean drinking water several years ago after a bloom of toxic algae, the Environmental Protection Agency sent scientists from its Office of Research and Development to study health effects and formulate solutions. The same office was on the front lines of the Flint water crisis and was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion