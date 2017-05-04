Trump and Ryan face risks after health care win
Once political rivals, President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Thursday hailed the House’s passage of a sweeping health care bill that if signed into law would repeal and replace Obamacare. In its place, the Republican-sponsored bill would provide fewer patient protections and offer less money for poorer Americans, even as it…
