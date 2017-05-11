Quantcast

Trump-backing private prison company hopes to reap the rewards — by detaining immigrant children indefinitely

Newsweek

11 May 2017 at 06:02 ET                   
Immigration Protest, Los Angeles, May 1, 2006 (Shutterstock / Mark Scott Spatny)

Within the Texas legislature, a controversial bill is pending. A private prisons company called the GEO Group has allegedly asked Republicans to submit a law that could lead to immigrant children being indefinitely detained in its lucrative centers. Representatives John Raney, John Cyrier and Mark Keough—all Republicans—have authored legislation that, if passed, would allow immigration detention…

