Trump budget proposal would make it ‘impossible’ for UN to work

Reuters

24 May 2017 at 10:03 ET                   
United Nations (Shutterstock)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s bid to slash funding for the United Nations would make it “impossible” for it to continue its essential work, a spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the organization was ready to discuss reform with Washington.

“The figures presented would simply make it impossible for the U.N. to continue all of its essential work advancing peace, development, human rights and humanitarian assistance,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

U.S. funding for international peacekeeping would fall to about $1.5 billion. The budget proposal also includes a steep cut to funding for international organizations, without specifying which groups might lose their funding.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

