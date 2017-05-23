Trump budget reignites welfare reform battle
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
With his 2018 budget proposal, President Trump is reigniting the decades-long ideological war over welfare reform. Is it true, as the White House is arguing, that anti-poverty programs like food stamps and disability insurance are being abused by able-bodied adults who should be working? Or, as progressives accuse, is this just a smokescreen for another Republican…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion