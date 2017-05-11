Quantcast

Trump called ‘servant’ of Allah by Saudi cleric

Newsweek

11 May 2017 at 16:35 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia next week, a Saudi cleric has got into hot water for calling the U.S. president a “servant” of Allah during a plea for him to further the interests of Muslims. Saad bin Ghoniem made the remarks in a tweet last week, asking God to guide Trump toward altering…

