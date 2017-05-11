Trump called ‘servant’ of Allah by Saudi cleric
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia next week, a Saudi cleric has got into hot water for calling the U.S. president a “servant” of Allah during a plea for him to further the interests of Muslims. Saad bin Ghoniem made the remarks in a tweet last week, asking God to guide Trump toward altering…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion