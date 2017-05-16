Trump calls meeting with Russians ‘great success’
Standing next to President Recep Erdogan, the Turkish strongman, President Donald Trump refused to answer any questions Tuesday about his alleged sharing of classified information with Russia. The event began with Erdogan and Trump reading from prepared statements in which they pledged cooperation on terrorism and other matters. Reporters present surely expected to have their questions…
