Trump campaign fundraising email reads ‘Sabotage’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A fundraising email sent out by President Donald Trump’s campaign to all his supporters and reporters to assist in his reelection cycle had “SABOTAGE” as its subject line. The fundraising pitch was surprising enough for many of the reporters from news outlets such as the Washington Post, NPR, Business Insider and the New York Times to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion