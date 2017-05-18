Trump cancels Masada trip over helicopter landing
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has canceled a planned visit and speech at the ancient mountain fortress of Masada in Israel after authorities told him that he could not land his helicopter on top of the UNESCO-listed site. Instead, Trump will now deliver a speech at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. It comes after an Israeli Air Force…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion