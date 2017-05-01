Quantcast

Trump claims (again) Mexico will pay for wall

Newsweek

01 May 2017 at 17:11 ET                   
Border Wall (Youtube)

President Donald Trump has long suggested that Mexico would pay for his promised border wall between the countries. In fact, he has said so over and over, all along the campaign trail. Now more than 100 days into his presidency, he has again reaffirmed the belief that the country would end up paying for what would…

Trump News

