Trump confidantes Roger Stone and Paul Manafort turn documents over to Senate Intel Committee: report

Noor Al-Sibai

22 May 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
Roger Stone on Inauguration Day, 2017 and Paul Manafort being interviewed by NBC News (Composite image)

According to NBC News, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort, two of President Donald Trump’s former associates and confidantes, have turned over documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

It’s currently unclear what the documents pertain to.

