Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump contradicts his own spokeswoman after just one hour: Australia has better health care!

Elizabeth Preza

05 May 2017 at 15:24 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from the White House Rose Garden (ABC/screen grab)

Donald Trump on Friday once again said Australia has a “better healthcare” system than the United States, less than two hours after his spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted the president was just being nice when he complimented universal healthcare.

Trump originally praised Australia’s universal healthcare Friday morning, prompting derision from critics including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who noted the country’s system is the polar opposite of what Republicans are currently trying to push through in the United States.

Pressed about it on Friday, Sanders insisted Trump was just “complimenting” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he made that comment.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Keith Olbermann lays out evidence that a Trump-Russia grand jury has already been convened
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+