Trump contradicts his own spokeswoman after just one hour: Australia has better health care!

Donald Trump speaks from the White House Rose Garden (ABC/screen grab)

Donald Trump on Friday once again said Australia has a “better healthcare” system than the United States, less than two hours after his spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted the president was just being nice when he complimented universal healthcare.

Of course the Australians have better healthcare than we do –everybody does. ObamaCare is dead! But our healthcare will soon be great. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2017

Trump originally praised Australia’s universal healthcare Friday morning, prompting derision from critics including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who noted the country’s system is the polar opposite of what Republicans are currently trying to push through in the United States.

Pressed about it on Friday, Sanders insisted Trump was just “complimenting” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull when he made that comment.