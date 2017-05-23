Trump Effect inspires radical fundamentalist Christians in the military
Trump Effect Inspires Radical Christians in Military
Donald Trump’s election has led to such a steep rise in fundamentalist Christian evangelizing and religious bigotry in the U.S. armed forces that the matter is reaching the level of a “national security threat,” according to information shared exclusively with Newsweek by an organization that represents and advocates for secular and minority religious views in the…
