Trump Effect inspires radical fundamentalist Christians in the military

Newsweek

23 May 2017 at 00:27 ET                   
President Donald Trump -- screenshot

Trump Effect Inspires Radical Christians in Military

Donald Trump’s election has led to such a steep rise in fundamentalist Christian evangelizing and religious bigotry in the U.S. armed forces that the matter is reaching the level of a “national security threat,” according to information shared exclusively with Newsweek by an organization that represents and advocates for secular and minority religious views in the…

