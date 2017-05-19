Trump foreign trip: Leaders told to ‘praise’ Trump
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As President Donald Trump sets off for his first overseas trip on Friday, foreign leaders have been primed on the best way to interact with the him. The New York Times reported on Friday that ahead of Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, foreign dignitaries have been sharing tips on the best way to deal with the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion