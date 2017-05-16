‘Trump found the leaker’: Colbert mocks ‘idiot in the Oval Office’ for handing over intel to the Russians

Stephen Colbert (Photo: Screen capture)

Stephen Colbert on Monday had to reveal some good news and bad news to his audience pertaining to the Trump administration.

“The bad news: The Washington Post is reporting that Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador,” Colbert said during his opening monologue on “The Late Show.”

“The good news? Trump found the leaker,” he added.

Colbert went on to explain the highly sensitive nature of Trump’s disclosure, specifically one U.S. officials’ assertion that the president revealed “code-word information,” which means “you have to replace things with other words” to protect the intel.

“You have to say things like, ‘The package has been delivered, the squirrel is in the basket, the idiot is in the Oval,’” Colbert quipped.

The “Late Show” host later discussed the president’s “hard-hitting interview” Saturday with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, wherein she asked if Trump is simply “moving too quickly” for his surrogates to keep up.

In that interview, Trump suggested he may do away with press briefings altogether and just give press conferences every two weeks by himself.

“Oh sir, please don’t do your own press conferences,” Colbert implored the president.

“They’re always such fountains of eloquence and bastions of dignity,” he continued. “What would we make fun of the next day?”

“I have something to say here. Donald Trump,” Colbert said. “First of all, if you’re watching: you’re a bad president, please resign. Second, please please please don’t take Sean Spicer from us. Where am I going to get my daily dose of veiled anger and condescension?”

Watch the video below, via CBS: