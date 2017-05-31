Quantcast

Trump handing out his cellphone number to world leaders: report

International Business Times

31 May 2017 at 06:37 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks by phone to Vladimir Putin (White House)

President Donald Trump has asked world leaders to contact him directly on his cellphone, raising security concerns, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday. So far, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made use of the offer, the report added. Former and current U.S. officials told the AP that Trump handed out his cellphone number to Canadian…

