Trump handing out his cellphone number to world leaders: report
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump has asked world leaders to contact him directly on his cellphone, raising security concerns, the Associated Press (AP) reported Tuesday. So far, only Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made use of the offer, the report added. Former and current U.S. officials told the AP that Trump handed out his cellphone number to Canadian…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion