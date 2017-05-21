Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump is in Saudi Arabia, but back home focus is still on Comey firing

Voice of America

21 May 2017 at 15:49 ET                   
Former FBI director James Comey and President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture and Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Trump in Saudi Arabia, But Back Home Focus Still on Comey Firing

U.S. President Donald Trump focused Sunday on a major address to Muslim leaders at a summit in Riyadh, but back home the day’s news shows were dominated by talk of his firing of FBI chief James Comey and investigations into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia. Two key Trump officials, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Angry’ Netanyahu orders boycotting Israeli officials to show up for Trump reception: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+