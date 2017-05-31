Quantcast

Trump: Kathy Griffin’s image troubled son Barron

Newsweek

31 May 2017 at 10:22 ET                   
Barron and Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump responded Wednesday morning to comedienne Kathy Griffin’s graphic and viral photo shoot this week that showed her holding up the Republican’s bloody decapitated head, stating that his children are particularly disturbed by the fiasco, especially 11-year-old Barron. He wrote on Twitter: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11…

