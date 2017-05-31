Trump: Kathy Griffin’s image troubled son Barron
President Donald Trump responded Wednesday morning to comedienne Kathy Griffin’s graphic and viral photo shoot this week that showed her holding up the Republican’s bloody decapitated head, stating that his children are particularly disturbed by the fiasco, especially 11-year-old Barron. He wrote on Twitter: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11…
