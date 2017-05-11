Trump likely to visit FBI headquarters in coming days: White House

Reuters 11 May 2017 at 08:10 ET

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit FBI headquarters in the next few days, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, days after Trump’s firing of the agency’s director ignited a political firestorm.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in an interview on CBS News, said Trump would “very likely” make the trip to talk to agents. Trump dismissed then-director James Comey on Tuesday.

The New York Times, citing an unnamed official, earlier reported Trump was considering visiting the FBI’s Washington headquarters on Friday but was not expected to discuss the investigation over possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia in the 2016 U.S. election.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)