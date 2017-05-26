Trump: North Korea ‘a particular focus’ for G-7 leaders at summit
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump says terrorism and North Korea are top items on the agenda for the leaders’ summit of the Group of Seven nations, which began Friday on Sicily, the largest Mediterranean island. Sitting alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the U.S. president said the meeting would have a “particular focus on the North Korea…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion